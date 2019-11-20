What happened to Carley Metcalfe two years ago?

Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017.

Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017. NSW Police

THE NSW Coroner is appealing to anyone with information about the mysterious death of Carley Metcalfe, who was found in the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby in 2017.

Almost two years since the 40-year-old mother of two was found dead, the cause of her death remains unsolved.

Ms Metcalfe's body was discovered in the river near Mullubmimby on November 29, 2017, three weeks after she was reported missing by her concerned parents.

During a coronial directions hearing in Byron Local Court on Wednesday, Coroner Karen Stafford appealed to the public for any information about Ms Metcalfe's movements in the days after her last known sighting on November 3.

"Her worried parents reported her missing to police after her belongings were discovered scattered over the Mullumbimby railway platform on November 4," Coroner Stafford said.

"We know Carley was last seen on the November 3 at the Lismore bus station and it does appear she was travelling to Mullumbimby."

Coroner Stafford said any information was vital to assist the inquiry, after acquaintances said they think they saw Ms Metcalfe in Mullumbimby in the week of November 20-25, 2017.

"It does not appear she consumed any alcohol or drugs prior to her death," Coroner Stafford said.

"There is no evidence of injury.

"Her wallet was found with her belongings including bankcards and Medicare card.

"I think it was likely she stayed with a friend or friends sometime after November 4.

"If she'd been sighted, she must have had assistance from a friend or an acquaintance.

"It is now approaching the second anniversary of her death and her parents are desperate for answers."

Another directions hearing has been set for December 19 in Ballina Local Court to allow the Northern NSW Health District more time to finalise witness statements from staff who dealt with Ms Metcalfe while she was at Lismore Base Hospital days before her disappearance.

Counsel assisting the corner, Kirsten Edwards, told the court three volumes of brief of evidence have been prepared but "the gaps in that brief are quite significant" because of the "outstanding" statements from the registered nurses and doctors.

Coroner Stafford also set tentative dates for the Coronial Inquest for March 17 and 18, 2020 in Byron Bay Court, with the expectation an additional day will be added in Mullumbimby Court if needed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the officer in charge, Scott Noland, on 02 6681 8649.