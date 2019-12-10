Mystery Grinch steals Christmas lights

LOW ACT: Maryborough residents are on the lookout for a Grinch stealing Christmas lights.

MARYBOROUGH residents are seeing red after a Grinch swooped on the area and stole the festive cheer from front yards.

Several angry community members took to social media to vent their frustration after their Christmas lights were stolen from their properties.

One Facebook user asked in a reply to a post on the Maryborough Community group how people could stoop to such levels of petty crime in the lead up to Christmas.

Others questioned how the culprits could target property bought and set up to entertain and bring joy to children.

Cameron Baker shared his experience on Facebook, saying his children were incredibly disappointed when their lights were stolen.

Mr Baker said he went out for only 20 minutes to fetch his children and returned home to notice that some of his lights were missing.

“It’s not the cost, but you try and do something nice at Christmas for your kids and this happens. Could be the last time we do this. Broken-hearted dad,” his post continued.

Chris Gorrey posted an account of what he saw in CCTV footage.

“I can’t believe people can be so low around Christmas. With my light, she had to pull the solar panels through the fence to get them. She went for the reindeer first but was unable to take it out of the power plug.”

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan from Maryborough Police Station said no incidents of stolen lights had been reported.

She urged residents who have had their Christmas lights displays stolen or tampered with to report incidents to police.

You can do so via Policelink on 131 444.