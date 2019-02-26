Mystery M'boro punter takes home Gold Lotto win

A mystery Maryborough shopper has cashed in on the Fraser Coast's reputation as a lotto hotspot after taking home a division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

A mystery Maryborough shopper has cashed in on the Fraser Coast's reputation as a lotto hotspot after taking home a division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

A MARYBOROUGH shopper has cashed in on the Fraser Coast's reputation as a lotto hotspot after taking home a division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The $685,000 injection of winnings for the lucky punter was one of six division one winning entries across Australia at the weekend.

The winning System 8 entry also won division three 12 times and division four 15 times, boosting the total prize to $685,783.87.

The ticket was purchased at Pandora News in Maryborough Central Plaza.

Pandora News manager Becky Bull said it was fantastic to discover they'd sold a division one winning entry for the first time.

"This is the first time we've sold a division one winning entry, so as you could imagine, we're absolutely thrilled,” she said.

"We hope this is the first of many division one wins for our customers. There will be plenty of celebrating in store over the next week.

"Our customers are all so excited and hopeful that the next big win will go to them.

"We're so happy for our customer and wish them all the very best with their prize.”

How the player plans to spend their lotto windfall remains a mystery as they have chosen to remain completely anonymous.

In 2017, a Hervey Bay dad bagged a $30 million jackpot in Oz Lotto.

Recently, a man in his 20s won $10 million on Christmas Day, a Pialba mum won more than $1.3 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw and a young Hervey Bay woman won $1 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto.

Other local punters have claimed $4 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto and a Wednesday Gold Lotto, both sold at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency at Stockland Shopping Centre.