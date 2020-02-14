Menu
Subscribe
Mystery Northern Rivers man now a millionaire

Javier Encalada
14th Feb 2020 5:46 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers man declared he's rapt to receive the life-changing news he's a Lotto millionaire.

The Eureka resident held the only division one winning entry nationally in the Wednesday Lotto draw 3947, taking home a prize of $1 million.

Confirming the news with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the winner said he made the exciting discovery last night.

"I checked my ticket late last night and that's when I realised I'd won division one," he said.

"I couldn't believe it. It took awhile to sink in.

"I'm rapt. This will definitely change my life."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his million-dollar windfall, the Byron Shire player said he'd need some time to think.

"I'm really not sure yet," he said.

"I'll have to have a big think."

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his million-dollar winning entry online at thelott.com.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday Lotto draw 3947 were 11, 41, 37, 14, 5 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 39 and 13.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 240 so far this financial year, including 78 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2019, there were 108 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $106 million.

