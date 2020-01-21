Menu
A car has fallen from a cliff into bushland on North Stradbroke Island.
Mystery of car over island cliff

by Kara Sonter
21st Jan 2020 12:19 PM
AUTHORITIES are yet to confirm the whereabouts of people in a car that fell from a cliff on North Stradbroke Island this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were called about 7.50am about a car that had fallen from a "cliff" and into bushland near Point Lookout Rd at the Amity turn-off, heading towards Point Lookout.

Two fire crews were at the scene for about 30 minutes.

The car was reportedly on its side about 15m off road in bushland.

A QFES spokesman said paramedics also attended but the driver and any passengers of the car could not be found.

Queensland Police say they are not investigating.

 

car cliff mystery north stradbroke island

