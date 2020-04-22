Menu
CARE: Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteer and marine science student Alison Hammond with a loggerhead turtle. Picture: Glen Porteous
Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

Glen Porteous
22nd Apr 2020 8:00 PM
A DECADES-OLD female loggerhead turtle has washed up on Toogoom Beach – the third in six months.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast co-ordinator and carer Natalie Richardson said it was not all that uncommon for turtles, dead or alive, to wash up on Hervey Bay beaches.

“A lot of it depends on the season with tides, flows, currents and water movements for turtles to wash up on local beaches,” she said.

“We have no idea what happened to it, there was a wound on the neck but that could have been caused after its death.”

She said loggerheads were reasonably common for the area but reminded people to be careful with them as they were endangered.

If anyone comes across any marine animal, dead or alive, washed up on the beaches, phone the Department of Environment on 1300 130 372 or Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on 4121 3146.

