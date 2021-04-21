Mystery plea before mum’s horrific death

Just days before the horrific death of a Queensland mother-of-three, the family of the man accused of killing her made a strange plea for help.

Kelly Wilkinson's burned body was discovered early on Tuesday morning in the backyard of her home in Arundel on the Gold Coast.

Officers went to the Spikes Court property at 6:40am after neighbours reported hearing screams and the sound of an explosion.

On Tuesday evening, Queensland Police released a statement confirming Gold Coast detectives had charged a 34-year-old New Beith man with murder and breaching a domestic violence order.

That man has now been confirmed to be 27-year-old Ms Wilkinson's estranged partner Brian Johnston, 35, who was found two blocks away from her on a front lawn in a "semiconscious" state shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Johnston remains in hospital in Brisbane with burns to his hands but his matter was mentioned in the Southport Magistrates Court Court on Wednesday. He faces multiple charges of murder and breaching bail.

On April 6, two weeks before the alleged murder, Johnston's sister Kelly Kruft created the 'Help Brian and his Children' GoFundMe page.

"I'm Kelly, Brian's sister, this is all I know to do to help my brother currently since he is in Australia! He needs our help! Please and Thank you! God Bless," the nondescript fundraiser read.

A day after creating the page, which featured a photo of Johnston's three children, Ms Kruft took to Facebook to plead for donations.

"We are asking for your help and most definitely your prayers please! I can't go into details currently but Brian needs his family and friends!!!!" she wrote.

On Tuesday night, Ms Wilkinson's sister Danielle Carroll reacted with anger on social media, hitting out at Ms Kruft for posting about the fundraiser page.

Ms Kruft took down her Facebook page late on Tuesday night after being hit with hundreds of abusive messages directed to her brother.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ms Wilkinson was identified via a separate GoFundMe fundraising page - made by her sister Natalie - which was created to help support her children and plan for the funeral.

"Unfortunately Kelly has passed away … we are trying to raise money to pay for the funeral, the kids schooling and all other costs. Please help us! We appreciate any help no matter how big or small," the page, created by Natalie Wilkinson, said.

Natalie also uploaded a new profile picture on Facebook on Tuesday picturing Ms Wilkinson, with the caption: "My beautiful angels."

Also on Facebook was a tribute to Ms Wilkinson's mother Karen who - according to the post - died "suddenly" just two months ago.

She died on February 28 aged 55 years.

She was the "loving mother" of Ms Wilkinson and her sisters Daniella, Emma and Natalie - she was also the "adored nanny" to her eight "beautiful grandchildren", according to the social media post.

Earlier on Tuesday, police revealed they had launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

A concerned neighbour called police at 6.40am on Tuesday after hearing a disturbance on Spikes Court in Arundel.

Upon their arrival, police found a body in the backyard.

Johnston was located in a "semiconscious state" two blocks away shortly after, also with burn injuries.

He was suffering from burn marks to his hands and airway, and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, where he remains under police guard.

Police have confirmed one of their lines of inquiry is whether he had lit a fire that subsequently killed Ms Wilkinson.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said three children, all under the age of nine, were believed to have been at the home at the time.

"We still need to positively identify this person, we don't know if she lived alone … One of our lines of investigation is determining whether she had a connection to the house," Detective Ahearn said earlier in the day.

"We're interested to determine whether there was a relationship between these two people and whether there's previous history."

A crime scene was declared and the whole area was canvassed, including the suspension of rubbish collection, as police combed for evidence.

"The forensic examination will take some time," Detective Ahearn said.

"There may be further evidence that has left that scene. Our intention is to lock that area down and determine (whether that is the case)."

Detective Ahearn said at this stage police were not focusing their inquiries elsewhere, but would "keep an open mind".

"We believe he has a link to that house," Detective Ahearn said.

