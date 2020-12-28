Mystery still surrounds the case of missing Ted

Hervey Bay's Big Ted has been missing for about a week. This is rumoured to be the last known photo of Ted out the back of Eli Waters Shopping Complex. Picture: Supplied

It’s been about a week and there’s no update in the case of the missing Big Ted.

The community have gotten behind an interesting hide and seek game with a giant teddy bear we all know as Big Ted.

The aim of the game is for members of the community to take a photo of Ted at a location around Hervey Bay and post it to social media for others to try and find.

But community members are saddened by his sudden disappearance.

According to social media posts, Big Ted was last seen publicly at Eli Waters Shopping Complex grabbing his Christmas ham at the butcher and getting his photo with Santa, in the week before Christmas.

It was rumoured he was seen on a boat at the Boat Yard on Booral Rd, but it is understood that was a case of mistaken identity.

Many have taken to social media, and the Teds Adventure around the Bay Facebook page, to express their eagerness to find him.

“How could one very large bear just vanish into thin air? I’m missing his adventure we love him in our household,” Kay-Kay Carter wrote.

“I hope they find Ted soon, everybody (is) so worried about him. He brightens everybody’s days … so let’s hope he’s OK,” Wendy Jane wrote.

One local mum, Janette Cunningham, and her daughters were so saddened by his disappearance they hid nine little bears around parks on Christmas Eve.

“We are all very concerned and feel he has been bear-napped, or quite possibly seized via the council, pending the current COVID situation occurring,” an admin of the group, Sharon Lee said.