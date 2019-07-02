Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Mystery sub spotted 100m off Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MYSTERY submarine has been spotted about 100m off the coast this morning by an eagle-eyed local photographer.

Cade Mooney snapped the sub from his balcony about 6.30am, as it powered south.

He was looking out over Bulcock Beach and the Pumicestone Passage when he said the sub just "popped up".

The experienced photographer said it looked like a Collins Class submarine to him.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

The Collins Class is a fleet of six, diesel-electric Australian-built submarines.

He said he'd been out in the area with the Caloundra Coast Guard a few years ago when a US Navy submarine surfaced nearby as well.

The Daily has approached the Department of Defence for more information about the submarine.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

More Stories

cade mooney collins class defence department department of defence editors picks navy photographer submarine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Popular oval to keep its name after sign confusion

    premium_icon Popular oval to keep its name after sign confusion

    News A petition was launched and the mayor forced to explain after a sign blunder at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay

    Drunk car vandal fined in Maryborough court

    premium_icon Drunk car vandal fined in Maryborough court

    Crime Police found the woman drunk and abusing the occupants of the house

    Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    premium_icon Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    News The 30-year-old singer qualified for the semis of the Talent Search

    M'boro thief apologises to court and promises to sober up

    premium_icon M'boro thief apologises to court and promises to sober up

    Crime The man stole a bottle of methylated spirits on each occasion