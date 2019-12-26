Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News More than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal. Keep up with the conversation.

        Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

        premium_icon Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

        News Christmas is a notoriously difficult time of the year for many

        Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for 2020 under way after mixed season

        premium_icon Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for...

        Sport The 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League season produced mixed results for Fraser Coast...

        Why young people are flocking back to the church

        premium_icon Why young people are flocking back to the church

        News If you think church is full of rusted on, white-haired parishioners, Leighton...