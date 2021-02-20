Mystery woman linked to murder of elderly man

A mystery woman has been linked to the brutal death of an 87-year-old man with police warning the suspect they will solve the case.

Police are searching for a mystery woman after the violent death of an 87-year-old man in Melbourne's suburbs last year.

A family member found Coburg man Kon Kritikos beaten at his Reynard Street home on November 11 last year about 11pm, Victoria Police said.

He was rushed to hospital but died two weeks later on November 24.

Kon Kritikos was seriously assaulted in his home at Reynard Street in Coburg in November last year. Photo: Victoria Police

A 45-year-old Kurunjang woman and a 57-year-old Coburg man were at the scene when police arrived and spoke to detectives.

The pair knew the victim and were not charged.

Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Tim Day said Mr Kritikos's death was a "violent attack" on a vulnerable member of the community.

Detectives had been able to narrow down the time of his assault to between 3.30pm and 5.30pm the day he was found, Detective Inspector Day said.

The 87-year-old man died on November 24, around two weeks after the attack. Photo: Victoria Police

Witnesses told officers about a female seen at the property the day Mr Kritikos was assaulted and police believe it was the same woman who spoke to them at the scene.

"We believe it is likely to be the same woman who police spoke to on the night and she remains a clear suspect in this investigation," he said.

Community members, friends and associates of Kon have been urged to tell police or Crimestoppers if they had any knowledge about events involving the woman, who is close to the 87-year-old and his family.

In a strong statement issued on Saturday morning, police spoke directly to the elderly man's attacker.

"While I don't for a moment think Kon's killer will have the courage or dignity to finally come forward to provide the family some comfort as to what happened to Kon and the reasons for his death, I'd like to be surprised," Det. Insp. Day said.

"This is a matter that Homicide Squad detectives not only believe we can solve, but that we will solve".

