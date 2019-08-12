Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rafael Nadal did it easily in Toronto.
Rafael Nadal did it easily in Toronto.
Tennis

Nadal bloodbath prompts familiar jokes

12th Aug 2019 7:41 AM

Rafael Nadal dropped just three games in the final of the Rogers Cup on Monday morning (AEST), sparking suggestions the Big Three of men's tennis have never had it easier.

Nadal nuked Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-0 in a clinic as he took advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the draw to defend a non-clay title for the first time in his career.

The ease of victory prompted familiar jokes on social media as tennis followers wonder when a legitimate challenger to the three legends will emerge.

 

At least Nadal described the final as "my best match of the week by far" but it was little comfort for Medvedev who lost his second final in as many tournaments after being beaten by Nick Kyrgios in Washington last week.

He spoke before the match about facing Nadal for the first time. "It's extra special," Medvedev said. "I played Novak (Djokovic) and Roger (Federer) a few times. It's different … there is some extra pressure."

 

 

 

 

 

daniil medvedev rafael nadal rogers cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    DOLE DROP-OFF: Bay Newstart numbers plunge as job rates rise

    premium_icon DOLE DROP-OFF: Bay Newstart numbers plunge as job rates rise

    News Hervey Bay recorded one of the largest Newstart dependency falls in the state over the past year

    BUMPER WEEKEND: Businesses boom as events take flight

    premium_icon BUMPER WEEKEND: Businesses boom as events take flight

    News Local businesses report busy festival weekend had trade booming

    GALLERY: World champs make history in M'boro

    premium_icon GALLERY: World champs make history in M'boro

    News Chris Callow won the world championships for the sixth time

    Thousands feast on Hervey Bay's best at seafood fest

    premium_icon Thousands feast on Hervey Bay's best at seafood fest

    News Estimates said the annual event attracted more than 8000 visitors