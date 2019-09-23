Menu
Nadia Bartel 2019 Brownlow Fashion
News

Nadia stuns in solo Brownlows appearance

by Hannah Paine
23rd Sep 2019 5:07 PM

The Brownlow Medal may be a few hours away but that hasn't stopped the women of AFL from turning on the glam now.

The preparations for AFL's night of nights started early, with attendees documenting getting ready on Instagram.

Nadia Bartel was the first to share her red carpet look and was stunning in a vintage blue J'Aton Couture.

 

 

Bartel also shared a photo of herself trying on a gold gown earlier that day, writing that she was excited to be hosting the red carpet.

Nadia Bartel shared this snap of herself getting ready for the Brownlows.
"Brownlow prep with my girl @abbey_gelmi when you can't pick which pair of shoes," she added.

It's the first solo appearance for Bartel, who has been a regular attendee of the Brownlows for almost a decade.

She will be hosting Channel 7's coverage of the event alongide Campbell Brown, Abbey Gelmi and Josh Gibson.

Bartel will also be walking the red carpet without former Geelong player Jimmy Bartel after the couple announced their split in August.

The couple had been prominent on the Melbourne social scene and have two sons together, Aston and Henley.

 

Emma also posted this message of support for Nadia Bartel, who is making her first solo Brownlows appearance.
Elsewhere celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson shared updates of Jessie Murphy, the wife of Carlton FC star Marc Murphy and Gelmi getting their hair done.

 

Jessie Murphy getting last minute touches to her hair.
Channel 7 presenter Abbey Gelmi was getting her glam on.
The Brownlow Medal has been awarded to the AFL's best and fairest player since 1924.

It is traditionally held the week before the AFL grand final at Crown Casino and has evolved into one of the biggest Melbourne red carpet events of the year.

brownlow medal 2019

