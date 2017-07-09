NAIDOC: Glitter, masks and music for Ball

Naidoc Ball at the Hervey Bay RSL - (L) Ashlee Mills, Cheryl Talbot, Brock Mills, Adam and Krissie Miller, Darrell Knight, Sharon Jones and Annette and David Crettenden.

SURROUNDED by glitter, masks and music, Krissie Miller could not think of a better way to send off Fraser Coast's NAIDOC week for 2017.

The organiser of the NAIDOC Ball, held on Saturday night, said about 130 masquerade attendees flocked to Hervey Bay RSL for the final event for the region's indigenous culture celebrations.

Gold Coast Magicians put on performances that had the crowd in stitches, and the band played long into the night.

Ms Miller, who attended almost every NAIDOC event through last week, said

this year's celebrations set the bar higher for future events.

"We've seen a record number of people for this year's events - it shows that people want to know more about indigenous culture and that our message is getting out to the public,” she said.

"Last night (Saturday) was a perfect end to an enormous week.”

Ms Miller said it was

the community's effort

in turning up to all the events that made the committee's endeavours worthwhile.

She said this year was one of the most successful for the committee.

"The way everyone

pulled together to make

it happen was what stood out... that's why we do it, we're proud to share our culture with everybody,”

she said.