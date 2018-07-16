Menu
NAIDOC Ball 2018: Desiree McGann, Jenny Nehow, Veronica Read and Vicki Barrett.
NAIDOC week ends with a bang

Inge Hansen
16th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

IT WAS the night of nights for the NAIDOC Committee who marked the end of the celebratory week dedicated to First Australians.

Almost 100 people a part of the indigenous community attended the Maryborough RSL on Saturday night donning their best dresses and sharpest suits.

Manager of MACorp, the auspice body for Fraser Coast NAIDOC Committee, Martine Britton, said the evening was a chance to offer acknowledgement to those who worked so hard to make the annual event a success.

"We had all the award recipients from Monday's award ceremony there because they won a free ticket,” she said.

"We acknowledged all the volunteers, the NAIDOC committee, our sponsors and it was just a feel good evening of recognising everyone's efforts.”

Ms Britton said the evening served as a reminder NAIDOC Week was not just for the indigenous community, but the wider community too.

"It's that one week of the year where everyone comes together,” she said. "The week is not just about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, it's about reconciliation as well.”

