NAIDOC week has kicked off

CELEBRATION: Raising of the flags at the Hervey Bay NAIDOC awards yesterday. Alistair Brightman

AUNTIE Irene McBride considers herself a regular woman but to the indigenous community in Hervey Bay and beyond, she is a whole lot more.

Yesterday, the local grandmother was presented with the 'Because of Her We Can' Hervey Bay award at the Fraser Coast NAIDOC Awards ceremony.

It was one of the major awards for the indigenous celebration following the theme Because of Her We Can.

"It was a big surprise,” she told the Chronicle.

"It was something I didn't expect and I don't even know why I was nominated.”

Auntie Irene suspected it had something to do with her involvement in the community and her work with children.

She has retired from teaching but Auntie Irene still works with children in the community.

NAIDOC week celebrations launched on Monday with the raising of the Australian Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags followed by an awards ceremony where 12 members of the indigenous community were recognised for their contribution to the Fraser Coast.

The recipient of the Because of Her We Can Award for Maryborough, Auntie Phyllis Klupp was proud of her recognition.

"You just do what you do without expecting awards,” she said.

"I've worked with kids all my life and had three younger brothers - one of them I used to fight with all the time,” she joked.

It was a special day for another prominent figure in the community, Butchulla elder Auntie Joyce Smith.

The oldest living Butchulla woman and elder on the Fraser Coast celebrated her 86th birthday on Monday at the NAIDOC celebrations.

There are plenty of events still to come this NAIDOC week including a Touch Football and Netball game, local aboriginal storytelling and performances.

Visit frasercoastchronicle.com.au for full list of events for Naidoc week.