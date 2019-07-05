NAIDOC WEEK: Jam-packed event program ahead

NAIDOC READY: Fraser Coast NAIDOC Week committee members Rose Robe and Mark Staib and (back left) Alissa Lowe, Les Raveneau, Katrina Dobbermann and Dave Timmins.

MARK Staib has a simple message for the Fraser Coast community ahead of NAIDOC week.

"It doesn't matter what skin colour you are, what kind of cultural background you have, it's all about celebrating first Australians and the country we live and work on.”

A flag-raising ceremony and church service at the Kalang Respite Centre tomorrow at 9am will be the first event of a jam-packed program that lasts all week.

Mr Staib said the week would culminate with the Annual NAIDOC Ball at the Hervey Bay Boat Club from 5.30pm next Sunday.

"We've come a long way, there's still a way to go,” Mr Staib said.

"It's all about respecting the country we live on, respecting Butchulla laws and each other, no matter what culture, and celebrating it.

"It will be a great week.”