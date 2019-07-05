Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NAIDOC READY: Fraser Coast NAIDOC Week committee members Rose Robe and Mark Staib and (back left) Alissa Lowe, Les Raveneau, Katrina Dobbermann and Dave Timmins.
NAIDOC READY: Fraser Coast NAIDOC Week committee members Rose Robe and Mark Staib and (back left) Alissa Lowe, Les Raveneau, Katrina Dobbermann and Dave Timmins. Alistair Brightman
News

NAIDOC WEEK: Jam-packed event program ahead

5th Jul 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARK Staib has a simple message for the Fraser Coast community ahead of NAIDOC week.

"It doesn't matter what skin colour you are, what kind of cultural background you have, it's all about celebrating first Australians and the country we live and work on.”

A flag-raising ceremony and church service at the Kalang Respite Centre tomorrow at 9am will be the first event of a jam-packed program that lasts all week.

Mr Staib said the week would culminate with the Annual NAIDOC Ball at the Hervey Bay Boat Club from 5.30pm next Sunday.

"We've come a long way, there's still a way to go,” Mr Staib said.

"It's all about respecting the country we live on, respecting Butchulla laws and each other, no matter what culture, and celebrating it.

"It will be a great week.”

The 2019 Fraser Coast NAIDOC week program
The 2019 Fraser Coast NAIDOC week program Contributed
fccommunity hervey bay indigenous australians maryborough naidoc week naidoc week 2019
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Wide Bay can bag bargain with half price train fares to Ekka

    premium_icon Wide Bay can bag bargain with half price train fares to Ekka

    News The discounted fares will give Wide Bay residents door to door access to Exhibition station throughout the Ekka festivities.

    Bargara Beach Hotel owners 'devastated' by blaze

    premium_icon Bargara Beach Hotel owners 'devastated' by blaze

    News The northern part of the hotel sustained significant damage

    UPDATE: One lane reopens after truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon UPDATE: One lane reopens after truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking The south bond lane of Bruce Hwy remains closed after truck crash

    Jet-laden giant US carrier closes in on Brisbane

    premium_icon Jet-laden giant US carrier closes in on Brisbane

    News One of the world’s largest military ships has been spotted