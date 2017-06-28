NAIDOC week a time to learn about the Indigenous culture

TEACHING others about a 60,000-year-old language and culture still gives indigenous woman Lesa Stagg goosebumps.

Next week's NAIDOC events means Ms Stagg and other Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders will share their culture, remember the past and applaud the achievements of indigenous Australians.

Workshops on language, story telling and reconciliation will be held throughout next week.

"I get goosebumps when I see the looks in people's faces when they learn something new," Ms Stagg said.

"I love it when people say 'this is awesome' or 'I haven't seen anything like this before'."

This year's theme NAIDOC theme is Our Languages Matter.

The 2017 Fraser Coast NAIDOC Committee. Annie Perets

Ms Stagg, a Cobble Cobble woman, said this was important to keep the many Aboriginal languages alive for future generations.

"Where I work and play is Butchulla country and being Cobble Cobble, the languages are different," she said.

"I am so passionate about our culture, and NAIDOC week is a time to share and showcase it."

One of the featured events on the calendar is the Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball, which brings memories of childhood for PCYC indigenous community sport and recreation officer James Briggs.

"Our mums and grandmas would spend a whole week getting ready for the ball, wearing proper gowns with big high-bun hairdos," Mr Briggs said.

"It's only in the past few years that we have had a ball on the Fraser Coast again for NAIDOC week."

He has organised touch football and netball games as part of celebrations at the centre, mixing teams with police and community members.

It will be on July 4, 10am-2pm at the PCYC.

"Especially nowadays, young Indigenous kids are very proud of who they are and there is a lot of opportunities for them," Mr Briggs said.

"The football and netball games are for everyone to come and mix together."