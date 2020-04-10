Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A naked man armed with a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs has terrorised a street before being tasered by police.
A naked man armed with a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs has terrorised a street before being tasered by police.
Crime

Naked man armed with tongs tasered by police

by Brayden Heslehurst
10th Apr 2020 6:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST Friday night wasn't your typical Friday night for some Brisbane residents.

People living on Chandos St in Wynnum got an almighty fright after a naked man terrorised their street before being tasered by local police.

At 10pm on April 3, Wynnum Police received calls about a naked man allegedly behaving erratically and trying to enter houses in the usually quiet street.

"When Police arrived they tried to speak to the man but he continued to run into the front yard of a nearby house," Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said.

"When Police have cordoned off the yard, the man has walked towards them carrying a beer bottle and a pair of barbecue tongs.

"He has ignored police and continued to walk towards them in a threatening manner and officers have had deploy their taser before he was restrained and placed into the back of the police van."

A 38-year-old man Wynnum man was charged with wilful damage and wilful exposure and will appear in the Wynnum Magistrates Court later this month.

Originally published as Naked man armed with tongs tasered by police

crime police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police urge families to make new memories at home this Easter

        premium_icon Police urge families to make new memories at home this...

        News Police warned people not to be lulled into a false sense of security because of the isolation advice.

        SWITCHED ON: Bay named one of nation’s top solar postcodes

        premium_icon SWITCHED ON: Bay named one of nation’s top solar postcodes

        News Hervey Bay has been named one of Australia’s top solar capitals for rooftop solar...

        Dad loses discrimination case against education department

        premium_icon Dad loses discrimination case against education department

        News Father loses discrimination case against Education Queensland

        Coast residents expect an unusual and quiet Easter weekend

        premium_icon Coast residents expect an unusual and quiet Easter weekend

        News Coronavirus restrictions mean Fraser Coast residents will be having a quiet...