Nala spotted near Fraser Island - with another calf in tow

HERVEY Bay's beloved whale Nala has been spotted off Fraser Island with her 13th recorded calf.



Tasman Venture tour guide Vicki Neville said Nala was special because she had been such a regular visitor to the area since she was first seen in 1992 and had given birth to so many calves.



"Everyone was super excited," she said of the sighting.





"It was really good to see her again."



She said passengers aboard the Tasman Venture clapped as they disembarked yesterday because they realised they had seen something special.

