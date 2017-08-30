27°
News

Nala spotted near Fraser Island - with another calf in tow

A statue of Nala the humpback whale.
A statue of Nala the humpback whale. Robyne Cuerel
Carlie Walker
by

HERVEY Bay's beloved whale Nala has been spotted off Fraser Island with her 13th recorded calf.

Tasman Venture tour guide Vicki Neville said Nala was special because she had been such a regular visitor to the area since she was first seen in 1992 and had given birth to so many calves.

"Everyone was super excited," she said of the sighting.



"It was really good to see her again."

She said passengers aboard the Tasman Venture clapped as they disembarked yesterday because they realised they had seen something special.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fraser island hervey bay humpback nala whale

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Yamato emits an explosion of musical energy

Yamato emits an explosion of musical energy

IF THERE'S one thing Gen Hidaka is certain of, it's that Maryborough is in for an electrifying treat this September.

Moving moment as elderly women bring firefighters drinks

Five days of shoulder to shoulder fire fighting - Brigade Officer Ricky Rowland from the Howard/Torbanlea Queensland Rural Fire Brigade.

A firefighter shared a heartwarming moment after battling a blaze.

Buy a badge this week to support Legacy's work

BADGE WEEK: Legacy Club of Fraser Coast and Country Burnett president Michael McDonald and Legacy widows Patsy Squires (L) and Melba Horwood run the Legacy Week badge stall at Stockland Shopping Centre.

Legacy cares for about 650 local widows, widowers and dependants.

Come help protect our pristine region

FREE US: Cr Denis Chapman on his horse Fleur, with Violet Whitaker (front) of the East Booral Water4Life Group, Mungar musician Wal Neilsen his son Lachlan and (back) Jannean Dean who is also part of the organizing committee will march for a gasfield-free region.

Lock the gate to fracking and coal seam gas

Local Partners