Nala the whale gets her first shine in five years

MIRROR FINISH: Chris Culcutt has been giving Hervey Bay's famous Nala sculpture its first clean.

IF YOU ever need advice on what it takes to clean, buff and shine a 22-tonne whale sculpture, just ask Chris Calcutt.

For the past four days Chris has been giving the 8.3 metre high sculpture its first clean and polish since it was unveiled to the public in 2012.

"It's a totally laborious job - it's going to take five to eight days to finish,” he said.

"But once it's done it will be close to a mirror finish.”

The sculpture was named Nala after one of the Fraser Coast's most beloved whales.

The real Nala is a female humpback who has returned to Hervey Bay every year since 1992.

The sculpture, on the corner of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd in Pialba, will be ready and reflective in time for whale season next month.