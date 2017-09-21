Name and shame sexual predators: Letter

Name and shame

I CONTINUE to be puzzled as to the reasoning behind hiding the identity of sexual predators.

In my work over the years, I have dealt with many victims of this horrendous crime.

One of the constants in their story is a feeling that they were to blame for the crime.

This mindset is instilled into the victims by the predator.

By not naming the perpetrator, to protect the victim we add to this belief - that it is shameful to be associated with the situation.

Certainly, the experience can do long term damage to the victim, but this can only be exacerbated by hiding it behind a shield of anonymity.

If a business is robbed we don't hide the identity of the business to protect it; if a person is murdered we don't hide the identity of the victim, so why do we do this when a sexual crime is committed?

This situation needs changing.

ANN MORRIS

Maryborough

Road carnage

YOU know, I seldom get affected one way or another by the actions of those I see on the road around Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast.

Deplorable would be on a good day but the biggest problem I see is that the age of these inconsiderate and incompetent drivers does not seem to be the much touted young people but rather an older set who are clearly not anywhere near completely in control of their faculties and yet they drive big four-wheel drives as a safety measure for themselves.

When is the Queensland Government going to introduce mandatory competency based testing to combat this idiocy?

It could be triggered from an accident or incident or be reported by authorised people such as police.

I only hope that the next car they run into has people from their own family in it.

They may care about the loss of a grandson or granddaughter a bit more, but seriously I doubt it.

MAURIE WILLIAMS

Kawungan