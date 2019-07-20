NAME ME: Bay school welcomes first new lambs of season

NAME ME: Year 10 student Michael Cross with Nara and the first lamb born this season in the Hervey Bay High School agriculture department.

NAME ME: Year 10 student Michael Cross with Nara and the first lamb born this season in the Hervey Bay High School agriculture department. Alistair Brightman

THE first lamb of the season was welcomed into the world on Thursday afternoon and with it Hervey Bay State High School's annual competition opened as well.

Keeping with naming conventions, the public and school community are invited to submit a name for the first-born lamb, a male, starting with the letter "Q" to the school's Facebook page.

Agricultural teacher Aaron Jackson, who has been at the school for 12 years, said a second baby "Queenie" was born on Friday morning, adding to an estimated eight new-born lambs welcomed to the Dorper heard.

"Our staff are on lamb watch this weekend and I'll be very surprised if we don't have a few more babies by Monday," he said.

"This is great for hands-on learning for students who might learn better out in the field. It gives students the opportunity to experience something vital to the region they might not be familiar with living in Hervey Bay."

The agricultural program is an elective subject for years 7 to 12 and teaches animal husbandry and farming practices.