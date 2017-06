A COMPETITION that gives Wide Bay students the chance to name a 160 metre long icebreaker vessel and win a trip to Antarctica has been extended until Friday, July 7.

Up to 12 students will be flown to Antarctica for a day and become the first children to set foot on the continent under the Australian Antarctic Division program, through the 'Name our Icebreaker' competition.

For more information, visit classroom.antarctica.gov.au