Fraser Coast residents are being encouraged to suggest an official name for the spillway
Name suggestions wanted for Glory Hole

Jessica Cook
17th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
IT HAS been affectionately known by locals as The Glory Hole for years but now Fraser Coast residents are being encouraged to suggest an official name for the uniquely-designed spillway at Ululah Lagoon in Maryborough.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the spillway was built in the 1880s and was one of the only ones of its type in the country.

The spillway channels the excess water from the lagoon to the Mary River.

The structure has also been called the Ululah Lagoon Well.

“Technically, it is not a well in that it isn’t for the supply of water, but rather for the discharge of water,” Cr Truscott said.

Residents can send their suggestions for a name of the to OpenSpace&environment @frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Submissions close July 14.

