'Name the suburbs': Ted takes aim at Trad over Hinkler Deal

HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen has weighed in on the Hinkler Regional Deal as the State Government continues to drag its heels over key agreements.

In a jibe to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and the State Government's refusal to agree to the deal's terms, Mr Sorensen asked a question on notice, asking her to name all the suburbs of the Maryborough state electorate that are in the Federal Hinkler electorate during Wednesday's parliamentary sitting.

The State Government has continuously refused to sign the agreement unless the Labor-held state seat of Maryborough is not included in the transformative economic deal.

Hansard documents reveal Ms Trad is expected to give an answer by September 20.

However, Mr Sorensen may have already answered his own question in previous parliamentary sittings.

In March, following a major agreement on the deal being signed by the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Regional Councils and Federal Government, he rose in parliament to speak on the "hard work" Hinkler MP Keith Pitt had been doing for the region.

He named Howard, Burrum Heads, Toogoom, Torbanlea, Nikenbah and Craignish as the Maryborough suburbs that belong in the Federal Hinkler electorate.

"It would be a real winner for Hinkler to get such a deal, it would mean more jobs, more infrastructure and more money spent in our region," Mr Sorensen said during March 29's sitting.

"They are looking at about $150 million, that is not to be sneezed at.

"To have this plan smacked down by the Deputy Premier and Treasurer and to slap this sort of money away from an area like Hinkler is absolutely flawed."

The Chronicle attempted to contact Mr Sorensen for comment yesterday but he did not respond by print deadline.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Deputy Premier said the State Government will deliver the funds outlined in the recent State Budget for committed joint projects and facilitate the flow of Federal money to all other projects.

The spokesman told the Chronicle their position on the HRD remains unchanged.

"This year's State Budget delivered almost $600 million for the infrastructure that Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and the entire Wide Bay region needs while supporting 2,200 new jobs for the region," the spokesman said.