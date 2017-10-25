Name worst intersections and roads in RACQ survey

Name the most congested roads in Queensland when you take the RACQ survey.

RACQ is interested in learning about the the intersections, roads and railway crossings in Queensland that cause you the greatest delays and frustration.

This could be any point or section of road that you travel on frequently that causes you significant delays.

What is the survey?

The survey asks our members to supply information on congested locations where traffic delays are frustrating, but could be alleviated to some extent. These locations are referred to as 'red spots'.

Why are we running the survey?

To identify locations where motorists are concerned about being unnecessarily delayed

To establish the causes of motorist frustration stemming from these delays

To gauge motorists' ideas in respect to improving traffic efficiency and preventing delays from occurring

What will we do with the information?

Compare with previous red spot survey results and gauge any trend in motorists' concerns, and

Help road authorities prioritise efficiency improvements on Queensland roads.

Your chance to win one of two $500 EFTPOS cards*

For those completing the survey there will be a draw of one $500 EFTPOS gift card* each month.

To be in the draw you must fill in your details at conclusion of the survey. All information provided in the survey will be confidential.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.