Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
News

NAMED: 19 people ‘appearing’ in Mitchell court today

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today, Monday 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        premium_icon ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        Health Despite Queensland recording its lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in weeks, frontline health workers could face long-term isolation under a State Government plans.

        Coast schools face unknown ahead of second term

        premium_icon Coast schools face unknown ahead of second term

        News The region’s schools are already forming plans for any possible scenario

        OUR SAY: We all need to keep a safe social distance

        premium_icon OUR SAY: We all need to keep a safe social distance

        News I sometimes wonder if the message is getting through to regular shoppers

        THANK YOU: Bay boy's heartwarming note to health workers

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Bay boy's heartwarming note to health workers

        News A young Hervey Bay boy had a generous gift for health care workers