Crime

NAMED: Accused murderer has charges mentioned in Bay court

Annie Perets
by
23rd Jan 2019 10:10 AM
Wayne Thackrah died after he was attacked near his unit in Pialba.
Wayne Thackrah died after he was attacked near his unit in Pialba.

A MAN accused of murdering 58-year-old Pialba resident Wayne John Thackrah has had his charges mentioned in court for the first time.

Noel Nicholas Hilder, 63, was charged with murder yesterday by detectives investigating Wayne's death.

Wayne died in hospital nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit at Alice St earlier this month.

Mr Hidler was not required to be in the courtroom himself.

Instead, duty lawyer Warren Hunter appeared on his behalf and quickly adjourned the matter.

The murder mention came ahead of a busy traffic day with the court gallery filled with dozens of people accused of offences including drink and drug driving.

Mr Hilder has other outstanding charges including going armed to cause fear, possessing a knife in public and obstructing police.

The Pialba resident will be mentioned again in court next in February.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

