NAMED: Alleged drug ring trio front court

Accused drug ring leader Kim Beech (Left) with alleged co-offenders – daughter Jade Beech (top right) and Melessa 'Ruby' Togo.

Accused drug ring leader Kim Beech (Left) with alleged co-offenders – daughter Jade Beech (top right) and Melessa 'Ruby' Togo.

A father and daughter allegedly involved in a major drug ring have both fronted court.

Police will allege Kim Beech, 61, was the head of the operation which ran between Hervey Bay and Logan.

He's charged with two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, trafficking drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking, unlawful stalking, threatening violence, wilful damage and common assault.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood told Hervey Bay Magistrates Mr Beech was the "ringleader" and there was "substantial evidence" against him.

"He's looking at spending a considerable amount of time in prison for these offences," she said.

"I do consider his history somewhat dated, but it is littered with drug offences.

"This is not just a small group of people doing run of the mill trafficking, this is a very extensive operation."

Defence Lawyer Michael Gaytenby said Mr Beech was willing to agree to the condition of not leaving Hervey Bay.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge granted Mr Beech bail on the conditions he reside at a specific address, not possess a mobile phone, not to use social media, have no contact with named individuals and to report to police on certain days.

He adjourned the matter until April 22 for further mention and committal mention.

Meanwhile, Mr Beech's daughter, Jade, appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday for her alleged role in the syndicate.

She also faces charges of trafficking dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing property obtained from trafficking, possessing anything used in the commission of crime, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and unlawful possession of drugs.

She was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing explosive and contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

She was remanded in custody and her case was adjourned until March 3 to be heard at the Beenleigh court.

One of the pair's co-accused Mellessa 'Ruby' Togo also appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Police alleged she was buying drugs off Mr Beech and selling them in the Hervey Bay area.

She was charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying meth and cannabis, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

She was also remanded in custody and will next appear in court on April 22.