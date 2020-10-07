Menu
A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.
NAMED: Alleged fatal crash driver faces M’boro court

Carlie Walker
7th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A MAN, who allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the Bruce Highway at Tiaro, causing a crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old grandmother, has had his charge mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Xi Ling, 26, appeared via phone, along with his legal representative.

The court heard he intended to plead guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention, causing death.

The matter was set for sentencing on October 20.

The woman's family was present in court to hear the matter.

See the Chronicle website on Thursday for more.

