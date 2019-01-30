Menu
A 19-year-old Kingaroy man will remain in custody until February.
NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

Jessica Lamb
by
30th Jan 2019 10:47 AM
A 19-YEAR-old Kingaroy man has faced court this morning accused with the robbery of an Eli Waters bottle shop and a spate of Hervey Bay offences spanning two months.

Kevin Floyd Ashley Phineasa faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning charged with 14 offences including five house burglaries, five unlawful use of vehicles, two break and enter premises and fraud-related matters.

Mr Phineasa 's arrest last night comes just a week after security footage was released of two men driving a stolen car, smashing the glass doors at the front of the BWS on Ibis Blvd.

The offenders then stole a quantity of alcohol before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured car.

No bail application was made and Mr Phineasa will remain in custody until his next court appearance on February 21.

