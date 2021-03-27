NAMED: Bay drug dealer sentenced in District Court

Cameron Reece Mitchell made $800 selling illegal drugs but there was one problem – the buyers were undercover police officers.

Mitchell, who was 20 at the time of the offending, appeared via video link in Hervey Bay District Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying dangerous drugs (cannabis and MDMA) from July 20 to 22 in 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Clayton Lewis labelled Mitchell’s actions as foolish.

“The defendant serendipitously approached, offered drugs and over the course of days actually supplied law enforcement with one ounce of cannabis for $300, five MDA pills for $150, 12 MDA pills for $350.”

The court heard Mitchell further arranged to supply more drugs in the following two weeks.

Defence Lawyer Phillip Hardcastle said Mitchell was still a young man and worked as a concreter on the Gold Coast.

The court heard he had aspirations to start his own concreting business, buy a house and stay out of trouble.

Judge Glen Cash QC indicated he was surprised police still used undercover officers to catch drug dealers and was also surprised the method had worked.

He sentenced Mitchell to 6 months in prison for each offence, wholly suspended for 12 months due to the defendant being a young man his lack of criminal history.

Judge Cash also imposed a $800 fine.