Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.
NAMED: Bay man who died in motorcycle crash identified

Carlie Walker
8th Feb 2021 2:30 PM
A 26-year-old Urangan man who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a pole at Sunrise Beach has been identified.

Jesse Carsburg was killed in the crash on Sunday.

There has been an outpouring of grief for the man on social media on Monday.

The crash happened at about 7.15pm on Eenie Creek Rd.

A police unit came across the crash, with Mr Carsburg pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been in the area looking for a motorcycle following reports of one being driven erratically.

Initial investigations indicate the motorcyclist had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the forensic crash unit, with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information in relation to the riding of a motorcycle in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with relevant dashcam vision, to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP21002249590.

fccrash noosa urangan
