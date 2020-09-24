NAMED: Beloved Booral dad dies after alleged altercation

The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.

A DAD, who died at a Booral home, has been named.

Lee Andrew Price, 57, allegedly suffered serious head injuries during an altercation with two men at the Sandrabarbara Dr home.

Lee Andrew Price, 57, died at Booral on Wednesday night.

The father, husband and grandfather died at the scene.

Mr Price's daughter Kelsie May De Luca told the Courier-Mail her dad was the most loving man she knew.

"He was an amazing dad, no matter what he would be there for me," she said.

"He was a father, a grandad and also a beloved husband.

"He was also a brother and he's going to be missed everyday.

"We all love him so much."

Police at the scene where a man died at Booral

On Thursday, a neighbour described hearing the alleged altercation.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard a woman say "you're hurting him".

"She was saying, 'get away from me'," she said.

"The next minute I heard 'he's going to die, call an ambulance'."

Two men are assisting police with inquiries.