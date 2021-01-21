NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

Drink and drug drivers have been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Photo: Tracey Joynson

A number of people have appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week, pleading guilty to drink or drug driving.

Here are the sentences they received.

Long trip from Gladstone to face charge

A man had to make his way from Gladstone to Hervey Bay to face a drug driving charge after he tested positive on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell.

Rory Brian Boyd Moran pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Moran was stopped by police about 10.30am on November 20.

The P-plater returned a positive result to a roadside drug test.

"I'm sorry for what I did," he said in court.

Moran was fined $250 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

He thought he was safe to drive

A man caught drug driving in Howard has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Angus Jack Rae was stooped by police in October, the court heard, and admitted he had been smoking cannabis the night before.

He told the court he thought he has waited long enough to drive.

He was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for a month.

Man turns on red arrow, sprung drink driving

When he turned on a red arrow while at an intersection of Old Maryborough Rd in Pialba, police knew something was amiss.

Larry James Carey pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard police saw Carey make the turn about 12.40am as they were conducting patrols.

He was stopped by police and told them he had made the turn because he was "impatient".

Carey returned a blood alcohol reading of .098.

He was fined $1000 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Woman busted drug driving twice in space of month

Within the space of about a month, a Hervey Bay woman was caught drug driving twice.

But Georgia Karen Cowen blamed a difficult year for her decision to get behind the wheel after taking drugs.

The first incident happened on November 13.

Cowen was stopped and made admissions regarding recent drug use.

Then on December 15 she was stopped and again tested positive for having a drug in her system.

Her licence was immediately suspended.

Cowen told the court she had suffered a rough year, helping her neighbour as a result of the coronavirus.

She had a British bulldog which was given to her after her daughter died.

The dog had become ill with cancer, which had added to her stress, Cowen told the court.

She was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Man caught drug driving on Halloween

A man has been disqualified from driving for a month after being caught drug driving.

Andrew Joel Roberts pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard he was stopped at Duckinwilla when he returned the positive reading on October 31.

He was fined $300 and he was disqualified from driving for a month.

P-plater caught drink driving on Esplanade

A P-plater who was caught drink driving on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay has appeared in court.

Alex Paula Greer pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard she was stopped on the Esplanade about 11.06pm on December 18, returning a reading of .035.

P-platers must have a reading of zero.

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Learner driver crashes into fence while drink driving

Police discovered learner driver was also drink driving when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence at Craignish.

Jamie Peter Freeman pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to have proper control over his vehicle and driving without supervision when he appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard on Christmas Eve he was driving on Peterson Rd when he tried to negotiate an intersection, lost control and damaged a fence and a bobcat parked in the yard if the property.

He was fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Woman who uses cannabis to sleep caught drug driving

A woman told police she used cannabis to relieve her insomnia when she was tested after being stopped at Torquay.

Jennifer Mary Burns pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

She had been stopped by police on Exeter St in relation to another matter.

Burns was fined $350 and she was disqualified from driving for a month.

Over the limit after two drinks

Having two drinks before driving was a bad idea.

Billy-Jack Ronaki-Perkins pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The P-plater was stopped on King St in Urangan and returned a blood alcohol reading of .062.

He was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Man caught drug driving four times in five years

Being caught drug driving for the fourth time in a five-year period landed Luke Alexander Dockray in hot water.

The court heard he made admissions to smoking cannabis when he was stopped by police.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said while it had been three years since his last offence, there needed to be "significant deterrence".

He was sentenced to one month in prison, wholly suspended for nine months.

Dockray was also suspended from driving for nine months.

Man admits to doing drugs then driving

A man told police he had taken drugs when he was stopped by police in Scarness on November 19.

Brandon Leslie Penfold pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

He was stopped on Moonbi St in Scarness on November 19.

He was fined $350 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

P-plater caught drug driving for third time

Amanda Mary Jones had already been convicted of drug driving twice when she was stopped by police in Dalby.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving when she appeared this week.

When she was stopped, the P-plater made admissions to recent drug use, the court heard.

Woman disqualified for drug driving

A woman who was stopped by police made admissions to recent drug use before she tested positive, a court has heard.

Katrina Leigh Geisel pleaded guilty to drug driving when she appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

She was fined $400 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Two drugs detected in woman's system

A woman tested positive to two drugs when she was stopped by police on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd at Walliebum.

Carol Elizabeth Pengelly pleaded guilty to drug driving when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the incident happened in November.

She was fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for 10 months.