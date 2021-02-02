NAMED: Drink and drug drivers sentenced in Maryborough court

Drink and drug drivers have appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court. Photo: File.

Drink and drug drivers have appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court. Photo: File.

Drink and drug drivers have appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Here are the sentences they received.

Error of judgment after two schooners and a rum

A man who made an error of judgment by driving after drinking two schooners and a rum has pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The court heard David Cecil Black was stopped by police on Tooley St.

He returned a reading of .065.

He was fined $250 and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Learner driver busted drug driving

A learner driver who was caught drug driving was disqualified from driving for three months.

Chantelle Henry pleaded guilty to drug driving when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard she was stopped by police on Ferry St, Maryborough, where she tested positive to cannabis.

Henry worked full time, the court heard, had two young boys and had medical conditions.

In addition to the disqualification, she was fined $350.

Caught out drink-driving on Bruce Highway

Stopped By police on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West, Kristopher Thomas Mcmillan returned a positive reading for alcohol.

He pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had returned a reading of .145.

The court heard Mcmillan had been diagnosed with a continuing alcohol disorder.

He had been referred to a hospital in Brisbane for specialist treatment.

The court heard he had worked in plumbing and correctional services, but injuries meant he had to cease work.

His actions had been out of character, the court was told.

Mcmillan was fined $750 and he was disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Night of drinking leads to charges

After a night of drinking port, a woman was caught drink-driving on Gympie Rd in Tinana.

Judith Anna Mackellar pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard she was stopped by police for a random breath test about 12.10am on November 8.

Mackellar returned a reading of .129.

The court heard she had struggled at different times with alcohol abuse.

Mackellar has suffered from mental health disorders, the court heard, including PTSD and bipolar.

She had also been a victim of domestic violence, the court heard.

But she had been attending ATODS and been working at her father’s produce business, which had helped improve her mental state.

Mackellar was fined $650 and she was disqualified from driving for five months.