Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Drink and drug drivers have appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court. Photo: File.
Drink and drug drivers have appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court. Photo: File.
News

NAMED: Drink and drug drivers sentenced in Maryborough court

Carlie Walker
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Drink and drug drivers have appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Here are the sentences they received.

Error of judgment after two schooners and a rum

A man who made an error of judgment by driving after drinking two schooners and a rum has pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The court heard David Cecil Black was stopped by police on Tooley St.

He returned a reading of .065.

He was fined $250 and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Learner driver busted drug driving

A learner driver who was caught drug driving was disqualified from driving for three months.

Chantelle Henry pleaded guilty to drug driving when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard she was stopped by police on Ferry St, Maryborough, where she tested positive to cannabis.

Henry worked full time, the court heard, had two young boys and had medical conditions.

In addition to the disqualification, she was fined $350.

Caught out drink-driving on Bruce Highway

Stopped By police on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West, Kristopher Thomas Mcmillan returned a positive reading for alcohol.

He pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had returned a reading of .145.

The court heard Mcmillan had been diagnosed with a continuing alcohol disorder.

He had been referred to a hospital in Brisbane for specialist treatment.

The court heard he had worked in plumbing and correctional services, but injuries meant he had to cease work.

His actions had been out of character, the court was told.

Mcmillan was fined $750 and he was disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Night of drinking leads to charges

After a night of drinking port, a woman was caught drink-driving on Gympie Rd in Tinana.

Judith Anna Mackellar pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard she was stopped by police for a random breath test about 12.10am on November 8.

Mackellar returned a reading of .129.

The court heard she had struggled at different times with alcohol abuse.

Mackellar has suffered from mental health disorders, the court heard, including PTSD and bipolar.

She had also been a victim of domestic violence, the court heard.

But she had been attending ATODS and been working at her father’s produce business, which had helped improve her mental state.

Mackellar was fined $650 and she was disqualified from driving for five months.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tent city pops up in Hervey Bay as rental crisis continues

        Premium Content Tent city pops up in Hervey Bay as rental crisis continues

        News As rental properties run short, people who have never before experienced homelessness have been left with no housing options.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        CONVERSATION STARTER: Catch best-selling author online

        Premium Content CONVERSATION STARTER: Catch best-selling author online

        News An interview between best-selling author Deborah Rodriguez and columnist Frances...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        How to get a full scholarship to study on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content How to get a full scholarship to study on the Fraser Coast

        News Twenty five scholarships are open to Fraser Coast university students applying to...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of Queensland kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:05 AM