NAMED: Drug dealers of the Fraser Coast

DRUG traffickers from across the region have been sentenced at the latest sitting of Maryborough Supreme Court.

Here is a list of those whose drug activity landed them in big trouble.

Drug kings dethroned: How cops brought down dealers

WITHIN the walls of a Booral home, three meth kingpins lived together and hatched drug dealing plans.

This, police say, was the base where much of the meth that would end up causing misery on the streets of the Fraser Coast, was packaged up and sent on a series of sales missions.

Two of the trio, Daryl David Hall and Ed Westphal, would book into Hervey Bay hotels and resorts and set up pop-up shops.

Followers on Hall's social media enjoyed seeing him referred to as the 'mayor' of Hervey Bay.

But this drug empire tumbled the night police raided a unit at Mantra Resort where Hall and Westphal were caught in the act.

TOP LEFT: Daryl David Hall posted this photo on Facebook, in which he is pictured holding a gun which was allegedly seized as part of the search. TOP RIGHT: Weapons seized. BOTTOM: Police located drugs and other unlawful items in this house in Booral.

How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

POLICE phone intercepts played a part in bringing a meth trafficker to justice, Maryborough Supreme Court has heard.

Bundaberg's Darren Leslie Mulvena, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug when he appeared in court.

The court heard Mulvena became the target of a police drug operation when he started supplying meth over a seven-month period.

Mulvena had a "significant customer network" that he would supply to, the court was told.

Police tracked Mulvena's phone for a period of five months, the court was told, before search warrants were executed at homes where he was staying.

Officers uncovered regular drug dealing activity, with at least one transaction a week recorded.

Border Force spots dark web package on way to country town

IT was destined for the small country town of Gayndah.

A parcel from Netherlands, purchased off the dark web, filled with 11.4 grams of MDMA.

But the package was seized by Australia's Border Force staff in Melbourne, who soon turned their attention to the man the drugs were addressed to.

Toben Alan William Farrell, 28, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to importing a border controlled drug and trafficking.

The court heard the package was intercepted by border control officers on February 2.

Then, in April, a search of Farrell's home uncovered evidence of his trafficking offences, with communications on his phone showing he supplied MDMA to about 20 customers on 52 occasions totalling 34 grams and supplied cannabis on 51 occasions to 15 customers totalling about 285 grams.

The court heard Farrell had been selling drugs over the course of about eight weeks to fund his own drug habit.

Drug trafficker sold to friends to fund his own habit

A MAN, who sold meth and marijuana to his friends to fund his own drug habit, will spend the next six month in jail.

Brett Ivan Murtagh, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking when he appeared before Maryborough Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court heard a search warrant had been carried out at Murtagh's home.

Police found his phone, with text messages revealing he was dealing meth or marijuana on 37 occasions to 25 customers.

He also had $1880 in cash.

The court heard Murtagh had breached bail earlier this year when he tested positive to a roadside drug test.

The test revealed cannabis and meth in his system.

Another raid at his home resulted in a small quantity of marijuana and an air rifle being found.