NAMED: Man shoves partner, threatens her with knife

FIRST he rushed towards her and pushed her, shoving the mother of his child in the neck.

When she put up her hands to try to push him away, he went to the kitchen and got a 20cm steak knife.

Jarad Keith Bush pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of common assault and one count of stealing.

The court heard the incident happened on July 30 last year.

When he grabbed the knife, the woman feared he was going to stab her, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said there had been a "heavy consumption of alcohol" by his client when the incident happened.

He said the couple had a child and they remained in a relationship.

The woman remained supportive, Mr Harris said.

In a separate incident, Bush had stolen a $30 GPS from a charity shop, the court heard.

Bush was fined $800 and ordered to pay $30 in compensation.

Convictions were recorded.