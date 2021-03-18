NAMED: M’boro man strangles, then stalks ex-fiance

The man grabbed her around the throat and threw her on the bed.

After grabbing his then-fiance around the throat and strangling her, a Maryborough man told her she was "lucky she was still breathing" when he stalked her numerous times after the attack.

Kieren Mitchell Smith, 25, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, including strangulation, common assault, threatening violence and using a carriage service to menace.

The court heard the relationship has started to break down in July last year.

On August 13, Smith told his former partner he wanted to pick a few things up when he turned up at her home.

Once inside, he followed her into the bedroom.

When she sat on the bed, he tilted the mattress until she fell on the floor, then grabbed her around the throat and threw her on the bed.

Continuing to hold her by the throat, the woman struggled to breath, the court heard.

When he released her, he told her he was going to punch her in the face.

She kicked Smith in the chest and got free, but he grabbed her by the neck again.

He then punched and slapped her.

When police arrived, she showed them the injuries to her neck, the court was told.

Smith had stalked her after the attack, following her and approached her numerous times.

He quizzed people, including their young child, about her relationship status.

On one occasion he followed the woman to a park and used his forearm to pin her against the door of her car.

He told her he "didn't want to be this person" before demanding she re-enter a relationship with him.

The court heard the pair had shared a good relationship until they moved to Ipswich, when it started deteriorating.

The woman, who was now in a new relationship, was in court supporting her former partner.

There was continued contact between the two because they shared a child, the court heard.

Judge Orazio Rinaudo said the community was "completely fed up" with domestic violence offences.

"Your behaviour towards finance at the time was completely and utterly unacceptable," he said.

"You committed quite serious offences against this woman."

Smith, who had no former criminal history, had served 207 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and was released immediately on parole.

If you need help phone 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Originally published as NAMED: M'boro man strangles, then stalks ex-fiance