NAMED: Seven Fraser Coast men caught with child porn

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle has taken you into the courtroom to look at the darker side of our community over the years.

That includes naming and shaming people who have been caught with child porn.

Here are seven men who have been caught with child pornography, among other crimes against children.

Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

FAMILY after family looked at their child's abuser in Hervey Bay District Court and described how the real-life bogey man had shattered their lives.

Over a period of two years, Dwayne Ferguson invaded Hervey Bay children's bedrooms and filmed himself sexually assaulting and masturbating over five children, aged from two to 16, while they slept.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to charges between October 2015 and May 2018 including rape and indecent treatment of a child. He also pleaded guilty to making child exploitation material.

The court heard Ferguson broke into a house in the dead of the night and filmed himself digitally raping a two-year-old girl.

Dwayne Ferguson of Kawungan leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

On another occasion, crown prosecutor Mel Wilson outlined how the Kawungan father filmed himself on multiple occasions masturbating over a teenage girl while she slept, even ejaculating into her hair.

As the depraved acts captured on video were read out to the court, members of the public gallery broke down in tears.

The court heard a nine-year-old girl woke to find Ferguson standing over her with a phone light shining on her.

When she told her parents, they believed it was a nightmare until detectives called.

Ferguson was found with child pornography, including that which he had filmed himself, on multiple devices during a police search warrant.

Man busted with thousands of child porn images

A JUDGE, sentencing a man caught with tens of thousands of internet child porn images on his computer, has not only rebuked the behaviour but also the notion it's a victimless crime.

This is after Anthony Scott Wilson-Pogmore pleaded guilty to the possession and distribution of child pornography and appeared in Maryborough District Court for sentencing yesterday.

Wilson-Pogmore, 57, was busted in February 2018.

The court heard police found more than 70 videos and photos in a shared folder on his computer.

He had installed software that allowed other people to access his computer and download material.

A further search revealed more than 400 videos and 40,000 images of child exploitation material.

Judge David Reid said he was appalled to hear some of the children in the images were aged between five and seven-years-old.

Man avoided brother's kids because of child porn addiction

SICKENED by his addiction to viewing thousands of child porn images, Heath Arron Ford claimed he did his best to stay away from children, even avoiding his own brother's kids out of fear of what might happen if he was left alone with them.

Ford, 31, appeared before Maryborough District Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography.

The court heard Ford had no prior criminal history before his appearance and had spent no time in custody.

Crown prosecutor Susan Hedge said images had been discovered on three devices, including two iPhones and a Dell personal computer.

She said there were thousands of images "covering all six categories".

Ms Hedge said there were 389 images in category four involving the penetration of children and 27 images in category five that also featured depraved acts.

Police also investigated Ford's browsing history, much of which had been deleted.

But the five days that were available showed he had accessed a video and seen six galleries of photos involving child porn.

Computer repairers reveal retiree's sickening stash

THEY were looking for a suspected virus but when computer repair staff searched Murray Tilbrook's laptop, they found something far more sinister.

The 68-year-old was storing an explicit image library of underage girls.

Police were contacted immediately and a further search of Tilbrook's Maryborough home uncovered 2833 more damning photos and two videos depicting girls aged between 8-15.

Three USBs and 20 CDs were scanned by detectives.

Tilbrook pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday to possessing child exploitation material.

Murray Tilbrook, 68, of Maryborough, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to possession of child exploitation material.

The court heard Tilbrook had "lifelong interest" with pre-pubescent girls.

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Lima described the volume of images as "not insignificant" and said of most concern was a file which "depicts a male having sex with an 11-13 year old."

She said some photos also featured cartoon animals.

"After he put his computer in for repair, images of young, naked girls were seen," Ms Lima said.

"He made admission to downloading images of young females."

No jail for man who targeted girls online

AN INTELLECTUALLY-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography walked away from court.

Hervey Bay District Court heard Anthony Leigh Williams had a history of targeting young girls and was found with more than 30 pieces of child pornography.

All of the child pornography pictured children younger than 13 and included a video of a 10-year-old girl being raped by a man who appeared to be in his 50s.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren asked Williams if he understood the children in the child pornography were "real-life little girls".

"Some of them are not being treated nicely. They are young and vulnerable in our community, we need to be protecting them," Judge Rosengren said.

Williams responded he "thought they were not in real life."

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of theft.

Upstanding' man lies about sickening child porn collection

AN "UPSTANDING member of society" has been caught in possession of hundreds of sickening child porn images and videos.

Hervey Bay District Court Judge Richard Jones heard how John Nelson Montaldo, 73, initially lied to police about possessing the material when his home was searched on April 30 last year.

He later pleaded guilty to being in possession of more than 100 unique child exploitation files.

The content, kept on a hard drive, included cartoon and computer generated material as well as 38 videos of children younger than 13 engaging in sexual acts with adults.

The 73-year-old learnt his fate in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday.

Judge Jones heard the hard drive containing the material had been given to Montaldo by a friend several years ago.

Coast child porn predator sent sex toys to 12-year-old

FROM halfway around the world, William Glen Fissenden preyed on a 12-year-old girl, sending and receiving naked photos and videos and having sex toys delivered to her United States home.

The images would later be shared to a website and to Skype users, including the girl's mother.

Fissenden, 20, pleaded guilty to a series of charges in Hervey Bay District Court, including distributing and possessing child exploitation material and making child pornography.

The court heard Fissenden's crimes came to light when the girl made a complaint to police in the US.

During his contact with her, Fissenden requested and received naked photos and indecent videos.

He bought sex toys and had them delivered to her home and at one point requested naked images of her 13-year-old friend.

The court heard, after police seized Fissenden's electronic devices and he was charged and released on bail, he contacted the girl again and made requests for more photographs.