Hervey Bay courthouse.
Hervey Bay courthouse. Contributed
Crime

NAMED: Lengthy disqualification for three Hervey Bay women

Annie Perets
by
21st Sep 2018 2:59 PM
DISQUALIFIED driver Renee Barker cried when she was pulled over by police last month and confessed that she was not meant to be behind the wheel.   

She also told officers that she had just one month of a disqualification period to go.  

Because of this mistake, and because she did not wait the one month, the Hervey Bay mother now won't be able to drive for two years.  

The 31-year-old was one of three women who pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to driving while disqualified under a court order.  

All were hit with the two-year driving disqualification period, which is the minimum penalty for the offence.   

Should they drive within the two years, then there is a very real chance they will be sent to jail.   

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said driving disqualified was one of the most common offences for which people were sent to serve time behind bars.   

The court heard Barker was intercepted on August 20 in Urraween, where she told police she was driving her kids to school.   

The Booral woman was also fined $850.   

The other two offenders who joined Barker in court on Wednesday were Catherine Jane Elder and Sharnee Billie-Jo Sommerville.  

Elder, 37, of Urraween, sighed heavily when learning about how long she has been disqualified for.  

She was intercepted in Scarness on July 25, and told police she knew she shouldn't be driving.  

Sommerville, 25, of Urangan, told police she had been driving to the tip when intercepted in Wondunna on August 18.   

Both Elder and Sommerville copped a $750 fine.   

Mr Guttridge said in court that he tries to imposes minimum amounts of disqualification periods where possible, to encourage people to comply.  

