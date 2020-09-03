NAMED: Two plead guilty to Fraser Island dingo disturbances

The two disturbed a dingo on Fraser Island.

TWO people have pleaded guilty to disturbing dingoes on Fraser Island.

Claudia Elizabeth Newman and Jamie Andrew Siddons appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via phone on Wednesday.

Newton pleaded guilty to unauthorised disturbance of an animal, while Siddons pleaded guilty to unauthorised disturbance of an animal and unauthorised feeding of an animal.

The court heard the matter had previously been adjourned because of COVID-19.

Both culprits were from New South Wales.

The incidents that resulted in the charges happened in February and March last year, the court heard.

The matter was adjourned to September 25 for sentencing.