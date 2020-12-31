Menu
Crime

NAMED: Who is due to appear in Ipswich court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day, the Queensland Times publishes a full list of those due to appear in Ipswich courts. Here is a list of those required to face court today, December 31, 2020.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Broome, Shaquille

Checker, Zackariah Arnold

Sank, Tyler Leonard

