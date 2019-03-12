Names of five murder accused revealed

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.

FOUR more people have been charged over the murder of Brisbane mother of two Megan Kirley who was found shot in the head at her Karawatha home last month.

Emma Louise Hinds, 42, Kobe Daniel Oram, 21, Geoffrey Dale Granz Glenn, 31, and Cameron Lindsay Witoko, 28, have all been charged with one count each of murder, manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on February 9.

A QPS spokesman said all four people were arrested on Monday throughout the day.

The co-accused were remanded in custody after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They are due to reappear in the same court on April 1.

A fifth person, Stafford Emmerson, 40, was charged with her murder on March 4.