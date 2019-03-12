Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Names of five murder accused revealed

12th Mar 2019 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR more people have been charged over the murder of Brisbane mother of two Megan Kirley who was found shot in the head at her Karawatha home last month.

Emma Louise Hinds, 42, Kobe Daniel Oram, 21, Geoffrey Dale Granz Glenn, 31, and Cameron Lindsay Witoko, 28, have all been charged with one count each of murder, manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on February 9.

A QPS spokesman said all four people were arrested on Monday throughout the day.

The co-accused were remanded in custody after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They are due to reappear in the same court on April 1.

A fifth person, Stafford Emmerson, 40, was charged with her murder on March 4.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    NEW BUSINESS: Fraser Coast's next step to being waste-free

    premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: Fraser Coast's next step to being waste-free

    Business New Fraser Coast business sets the precedent for sustainable living.

    Bay hotel takes over St Pat's Day fun after pub closure

    premium_icon Bay hotel takes over St Pat's Day fun after pub closure

    Entertainment A Bay hotel has taken the reins of St Patrick's Day celebrations.

    Send us your questions for Dan and Steph

    Send us your questions for Dan and Steph

    News Send us your questions for Dan and Steph