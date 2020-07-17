NANCY THE GREAT: Community Queen's double honour

NANCY Bates has returned from a trip to Brisbane with two new pieces for the poolroom.

The legendary newspaper editor and community advocate had already been named both an Order of Australia Medal recipient and Queensland Great.

This week however, she received the hardware to prove it at ceremonies which had been previously delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

Nancy's first stop was to Government House on Tuesday where she received the OAM.

Nancy Bates OAM outside Government House Diana Stowers

Two days later she was at Parliament House to receive her Queensland Great plaque alongside other distinguished names including Bruce and Denise Morcombe.

QUEENSLAND GREATS: Bruce Morcombe OAM and Denise Morcombe OAM, Associate Professor James Morton AM, Betty Taylor, Nancy Bates OAM, Angus Lane OAM, Father Mick Lowcock OAM, PCYC Queensland and Richard (Darby) McCarthy OAM. Contributed

Her full speech from the Queensland Great Ceremony is below: "I keep wondering why I am receiving this tremendous honour because I feel I should be giving an award to Queensland, not the other way around. Queensland has given me a rich life and rewards beyond measure - a fine career, a fine husband and family, fine friends and opportunities to take up challenges. My husband says they are opportunities for me to pester people. It has been a privilege to live in this State. I came here in 1970 as a 22-year-old intending to stay for six months before heading for Europe. I fell in love. I fell in love with the climate and the lifestyle and most of all I fell in love with the people.

PRESS ROOM PARTY: Former editor Nancy Bates (third from left) in the early days of her love affair with print newspapers Contributed

"I loved their laconic or ironic sense of humour, their generosity, their laid-back can-do character, their lack of pretence and their willingness to give it a go. I may be credited with achieving some things but the credit belongs to the people of Queensland who supported me at all levels. It belongs to hundreds of little known citizens, to many councillors and to influential people such as Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and former colleague Shane Doherty.

Nancy Bates at the Queensland Greats ceremony with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders. Contributed

"If I have been able to give a little back it has been gratifying. And while I have had visions of what could be and made them realities I am mindful of a quote from Isaac Newton. In 1675 he said: "If I have been able to see further it is because I have stood on the shoulders of giants." We need to protect Queensland's charming characteristics and free nature but much remains to be achieved.

FASCINATING FACILITIES: The Divine Dunnies team, Kylie Nitz, Tom Hagan, Nan Ott, Nancy Bates, Jacqui Elson-Green, Lisa Hunt, Greig Bolderrow and Carmel Murdoch.

"For instance I would love to see us move forward in embracing the richness of our indigenous heritage and in encouraging people to relocate to regional and rural Queensland. Today, I am both humbled and proud. I am deeply appreciative of this honour and fiercely proud to live in Queensland, on the Fraser Coast and in the remarkable city of Maryborough. Just not too sure about the Broncos."