Nancy joins Morcombes, Bennett and Lewis as Queensland Great

Bruce Morcombe OAM and Denise Morcombe OAM have been added to the list of Queensland Greats.

FRASER COAST community leader Nancy Bates is one of nine people to be named a Queensland Great this year.

She joins illustrious company such as Broncos coach Wayne Bennett, Wally Lewis and Fraser Coast children’s book illustrator and Butchulla woman Olga Miller on the list.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe are among these year’s recipients.

Following the abduction and murder of their son Daniel in 2003, the couple have committed their lives to making communities a safer place for children.

Associate Professor James Morton, an accredited specialist in haematology-oncology, medical director at Icon Cancer Care and senior specialist in leukaemia and bone marrow services at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital is also on this year’s list.

Fellow Queensland Great Betty Taylor has actively worked to prevent violence against women for almost 30 years, having held a number of positions, including Founding Manager of the Gold Coast Domestic Violence Prevention Centre; forming the Tavan Institute; and being an independent mediator to women at Wolston Park Asylum from the 1950s to 1980s.

Angus Lane is a ring announcer who has been the voice of Queensland’s show movement for more than 30 years.

His knowledge of competitors and exhibitors is personal and legendary.

Father Michael Lowcock came to Mount Isa in the early 1990s as Parish Priest where he soon became a household name by the way in which he involved himself in the local community.

PCYC Queensland is an institutional recipient, with the registered charity delivering youth and community programs, services and facilities.

Richard (Darby) McCarthy is a posthumous recipient.

Born in Cunnamulla, he went on to become one of the nation’s best jockeys during the 1950s and 1960s, riding more than 1000 winners in Australia, Asia and Europe.

In 1990 he was once again re-licenced as a jockey until he retired from racing in 1991.

The awards are in their 20th year, recognising and celebrating extraordinary achievements and lifetime contributions by Queenslanders to our state and, often, the world.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 2020 Queensland Greats shared a common trait: service to the community.

Since the Queensland Greats Awards began in 2001, 102 individuals, 16 institutions, six posthumous and one honorary recipient have been recognised as Queensland Greats.

As a lasting tribute, each Queensland Great is honoured with a commemorative plaque displayed at Roma St Parkland, Brisbane.