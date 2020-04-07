The Nanny cast have reunited for a pilot script reading on Zoom.

The Nanny cast have reunited for a pilot script reading on Zoom.

Almost the entire cast of The Nanny have reunited for a glorious reading of the very first episode - on a group Zoom call.

Amid a global coronavirus quarantine, Fran Drescher was joined by all her former colleagues - except James Marsden - to re-enact the 1993 pilot in a 30-minute video posted to YouTube.

The beloved '90s sitcom, which is available to stream on Foxtel Now, aired its final episode in 1999 but has endured cult status in the years since and remains one of the most popular sitcoms.

New customers get all of Foxtel Now free for 1o days. Trial it

Fran Drescher played Fran Fine.

Posted to Sony Pictures' channel, the video features originals Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor and Rachel Chagall running through their lines.

Co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson and composer Ann Hampton Callaway were also involved in the action, with Jacobson reading the script directions and Callaway singing the theme song.

The first episode of the CBS show follows Fran Fine (Drescher), who has just been dumped by her fiance and employer and is doorknocking selling cosmetics when she stumbles upon the household Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), a Broadway producer who needs a nanny for his three children.

And the rest, as they say, is history, with the show going on to air 145 more episodes.

Watch the video here:

Originally published as Nanny cast reunite to re-enact pilot