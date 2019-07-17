Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Business

Nanny paid just $2 an hour to work up to 106-hour a week

by Campbell Gellie
17th Jul 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney businessman and his wife are being chased for $155,000 for allegedly paying their nanny $2.33 an hour, forcing her to work up to 106 hours a week and giving her two days off in a year.

The Fair Work Ombudsman launched proceedings in the Federal Court against Award Global managing director Tony Lam and his wife Tiffanie Tong on Tuesday.

The regulator alleged Mr Lam made Filipino nanny Joan Doren Calderon Romero work between 88 and 106 hours a day for $12,574 a year.

The Statement of Claim filed to the Federal Court by the ombudsman states Ms Romero worked for the Lam family from May 2016 to May 2017.

She was given two days off, one in October and another in April.

It states Ms Romero was responsible for looking after the Lam's two children, school runs, cooking, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, and gardening at the family's Pitt St apartment.

Ms Romero was expected to work from 6am to 11pm on weekdays and 7am to 11am on weekends.

The next court listing is October 29.

More Stories

nanny overworked underpayment

Top Stories

    BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    premium_icon BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    News The continued presence of the wild horses on the island was first discovered in 2014.

    High tea a highly popular cause

    premium_icon High tea a highly popular cause

    Community Morning tea sells out

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:11 AM
    We've got us a convoy

    premium_icon We've got us a convoy

    Community Gathering of scooters hits Anzac Park

    Hervey Bay shivers through coldest morning of the year

    premium_icon Hervey Bay shivers through coldest morning of the year

    News The coldest day of the year has been recorded in Hervey Bay.