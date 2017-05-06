Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

Mark Moffat - who has produced two top-charting Australian country singles and worked alongside the likes of Keith Urban - will have a plaque commemorating his achievements on the iconic local walk this Sunday.

He will be joined by renowned scientist Dr Barbara Bain and world-champion weightlifter Nathan Flick as well as four others.

Walk of Achievers founder Greig Bolderrow said it was incredible to see new plaques being installed almost 18 years after they were first proposed.

"The idea of the plaques was to prove to young people in Maryborough they could achieve things on a world scale," Mr Bolderrow said.

"It's about people being able to proudly say they come from Maryborough."

The Walk was started by Mr Bolderrow, former Maryborough Mayor Barb Hovard and former councillor Margaret Wroe in 1999 and will now feature 91 names.